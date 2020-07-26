Donald Randal Barnes We lost our beloved Randy on July 17, 2020. He was born August 21, 1962 in Tacoma, the eldest child of Billie and Don Barnes. He lived in Tacoma most for his life and for the past 15 years in Kent. He took great pride in his work as a hydraulic mechanic. As a young man he was an avid baseball player, and golfer. Randy never married. His mother, Billie Oxford, preceded him in death. He is survived by his father, Don Barnes (Barbara), brother Rick Barnes, sister Tami Barnes, two stepsisters, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. No services will be held.



