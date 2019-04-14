Donald "Don" Raymond Armatis Donald "Don" Raymond Armatis peacefully passed away at home on April 7th, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Don was born on October 19th, 1928, son of John and Christine Armatis in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Don was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Nadine, and is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elayne, their five children, Denyce, Darris, Clint, Andrea, and Vanessa, and his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. The Army Transportation Corps brought Don to Seattle in 1945 and he eventually transitioned to the Northern Pacific Railway. Don and his friend, Bob, joined the United States Air Force in 1950 in anticipation of the draft so they could avoid any of the sea services because Bob wasn't a fan of the water. After the service, Don had a brief stint back at the railroad before getting a job with Boeing where he stayed for over 37 years - eventually retiring in 1992. Don and Elayne bought their final home in Puyallup, WA in 1996 where many precious memories were made. There will be a memorial service and reception on April 17th at 11:30 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 503 3rd St. SW, Puyallup, WA 98371. Don will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery on a later date with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Francis House of Puyallup, WA.

