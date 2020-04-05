|
|
Donald Robert Natucci Passed away peacefully 3/19/2020 with his son by his side in Eatonville WA from a long term illness. Born 5/9/1940 to Robert and Lela Natucci in Tacoma and graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in 1959. His career included Waterhouse Motors, 2 year Military service, Redford Honeybuckets and finally retired from Pierce County Sewer Utilities in 2005. A lifelong resident of Parkland where he was a founding member of the Kingsmen Car Club as well a customer of every eatery and pub up and down the Ave.. He will be remembered by many for his passion for Hot Rods and owning cars of every make, model and color. Always the guy to carry car titles in his back pocket, ready to trade on a Friday night at Bushs Drive-in during simpler times! "Goose" May you always feel the rumble of the big block Chevy up in heaven, rest in peace. Survived by his son Steve Natucci (Lori), sister, Julie Bennett and longtime significant other, Sue Barrett and her family, granddaughter Kameron (Eric), great grandkids Blake and Brayden, grandson Matt, great grandson (Jantzen). Celebration of life to follow in Summertime.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 5, 2020