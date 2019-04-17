|
Donald Thomas Carbone Born 11-8-37 to John and Maude Carbone, passed away peacefully at home 4-3-19. Graduated from Bellarmine High School, worked for Canada Dry, Olympia Beer and retired from Tacoma School District. He was a member of Teamsters Local 313 in Tacoma for 35 years and was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, Fife, WA. Don leaves wife, Rae, of 45 years; sister, Sue Jones; brother, Jeff Carbone. He was father to 3 children, step-father to 4, grandfather to 19, great-grandfather to 20 and uncle to 6. He will be missed by his family and friends. Thank you to all family and friends who supported us through this spiritual journey and a special thank you to Tami Taylor who provided hospice care. Memorial services will be Thursday, April 25Rosary 10:30 a.m.; service at 11:00 a.m. at 2303 54th Ave E, Fife, WA. Reception following.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 17, 2019