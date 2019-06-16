Resources More Obituaries for Donald Vleet Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Van Vleet

Obituary Condolences Flowers Donald Van Vleet Donald Van Vleet, age 88, passed away May 31, 2019 in Tacoma, Washington, of heart failure. He was lovingly surrounded by his whole family in his final hours. Don was born in 1931, on the family farm in eastern South Dakota, to Emma and Robert Van Vleet as the fourth of six children. He grew up during the Great Depression, forming values of hard work, thrift, and honesty that he held dear throughout his life. He treasured the simplest of objects that were not available to him during the lean years of his upbringing. Don graduated from high school at age 17 and served in the South Dakota National Guard, training in Alaska. He rode his motorcycle west from South Dakota on the wide open highways, including Route 66, to explore the west and eventually find Tacoma, Washington, a city he loved and would call home for the rest of his life. In 1955, Don married Audrey and they had four children together. They divorced in 1981. Strong ties and values of love and devotion formed their family and remain to this day. They made annual trips back to South Dakota to the Van Vleet farm and to visit family around the Midwest. They enjoyed camping and visiting National Parks along the way, which made those trips educational and special. Don and Audrey took their young children skiing at Snoqualmie Pass many times, creating treasured winter memories. Don enjoyed the company of his friend Joanne Asplund for 25 years, during his retirement. He was a devoted grandfather, attending any and all events including plays, concerts, games, events at Pacific Lutheran University where four of his granddaughters attended, graduations, and weddings with much pride and joy. Grandpa Don loved to make up jokes and puns and he loved music, both live and from his record and CD collection. Don enjoyed many vacations to visit his grandchildren in different parts of the country. Don worked in the printing industry in Tacoma and Seattle for most of his working career. Don could fix just about anything around the house or garage, did all of his own car repairs and taught all of his children countless valuable skills. He was an active member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church, now United Lutheran, since 1955, where he treasured many friendships over seven decades and served in many roles. Don was also a member of the Daffodil Aerie Eagles Lodge in Puyallup. Don attended the University of Puget Sound. He continued to be curious and self-educated on many topics throughout his long life, a voracious reader, with books on every subject. Left to remember him and cherish his memory are his four children: David Van Vleet of Federal Way, WA; Diane Olsen (Richard) of Richland, WA; Dwight Van Vleet (Penny) of Auburn, WA; and Dean Van Vleet of Mount Vernon, WA; ex-wife Audrey Bowers of Auburn, WA. Ten grandchildren: Christy Olsen Field (Carl), Caroline Olsen Smith (Ethan), and Courtney Olsen; Whitney Van Vleet, Anna Van Vleet, and Emily Van Vleet; Joshua Van Vleet, Jessica Christmas, Jordan Van Vleet, and Johannah Lindsay; and five great-grandchildren: Carl Field V, Bjorn Field, Elliott Smith, Collins Christmas, and Sorelle Christmas. Don is also survived by his sister Delores Becker of Durango, CO; brothers Robert Van Vleet of Sydney, NE, and Charles (Marge) Van Vleet of Rapid City, SD; and 23 nieces and nephews. Don was predeceased by his parents, sister Laura and brother-in-law Clint Johnson, brother Cliff Van Vleet, brother-in-law Clarence Becker, sister-in-law Vera Van Vleet, and longtime companion Joanne Asplund. Funeral arrangements are with Mountain View Funeral Home. Burial will be private at Tachoma National Cemetery. A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11 am at United Lutheran Church. Don's family would like to thank the medical and nursing teams of St. Joseph Hospital PCU, Telemetry, and Palliative Care, Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community and especially Franciscan Hospice House for their most compassionate care in Don's last days. Memorials may be made to United Lutheran Church or Franciscan Hospice House in Don's name.

