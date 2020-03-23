|
|
Donald Ward Donald "Butch" Ward passed away on March 5, 2020 in Tacoma Washington. Butch was born Donald Dean Ward in Norfolk, Nebraska on September 5, 1946 to parents Lucien and Eva Ward. His family moved to Pacifica, California in 1959. He graduated from Terra Nova High School in 1964 and voluntarily joined the Air Force at the age of 17. Butch proudly served his country in the Vietnam War repairing Phantom F4's. He was extremely proud of his service in the Air Force and proudly displayed his Veteran memorabilia. Upon his return to the states, he worked as a draftsman and met and married his wife of nearly 48 years, Frances "Fran" Mooney. After moving from Washington to California, they settled in Tacoma, Washington, where they raised their four daughters. Butch started his career as a math teacher at Gault Junior High, then went on to work as a mechanic in Tacoma. He spent the majority of his professional career working as a pipe-fitter and welder at the Port of Tacoma. Restoring cars was a life-long hobby for him and he could often be found with his head under the hood of a car. If he wasn't working on a car then he could be found fishing or metal detecting - or as he called it, "dirt-fishing". Butch will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He loved life, loved his family, loved his friends, and loved his Seahawks. He touched many lives and now is reunited with the love of his life, Fran. Butch was preceded in death by his wife Frances Irene Ward, parents Lucien and Eva Ward, brother Ron Ward, and daughter Tina Ward. Butch leaves behind his brother Alyn, sister Marilyn, daughters Tamie (Steve), Kimberly (David), and Amanda (Tini) as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The National League of POW/MIA Families.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 23, 2020