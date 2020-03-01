Home

Donna Delle Soine Donna Delle Soine, born on July 2, 1929, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. She was 90 years old. Donna was proud of her family, loved those around her without reserve, and journeyed through her years with wit, humor, and grace. She goes now to be reunited with her parents, Walter and Agnes Hellman, and her daughter Lynn Soine. Those who are left to continue loving her are her husband of 69 years, Malcolm Soine; children Jon Soine (Doreen), Scott Soine (Donna), Gwen Gaspard (Matthew Scott), and Jayne Olmstead (Doug); seven beautiful grandchildren; eight amazing great-grandchildren; and everyone she ever called friend. Privately held services have already concluded.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 1, 2020
