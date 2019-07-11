Home

Donna George Obituary
Donna George 09/05/1939-07/04/2019 Loving wife of Gary George Survived by four sons Leslie, Dwayne, Darald, Marty (Angela), Daughter Kimberly, 11 Grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren Brother in-law Dale George (Diane), numerous extend family and friends. Preceded in death by 2 sons Jeff & Daren Memorial services to be held July 11, 2019 at 1 PM Edwards Memorial Lakwood Chapel 11020 South Tacoma Way Lakewood WA. Reception to follow at Lady Lucks, 14114 Pacific AVE S, Tacoma WA. www.edwardsmemorial.com for full obituary
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 11, 2019
