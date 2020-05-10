Donna Johnson
Donna Johnson Donna Johnson passed away May 1, 2020 in Auburn, Wash. She was born December 15, 1941 to Carlton and Eloise Miller in Cortez, Colo. She lived in Tacoma, Wash. for over 40 years. Donna's late husband, Bertram Johnson, was in the military so they moved several times in her adult life. She got very good and packing and unpacking boxes, and making every new location feel like home. She was always there when family or friends needed her support and love. Donna loved to go to casinos, watch the birds in her front yard, and bake her famous sugar cookies. She was unique and will be missed terribly. She is survived by her daughter, Annette; son, Brady; and grandson, Derrick. She was predeceased by her husband; and son, Boyd Johnson. Please share memories at www.FuneralAlternatives.org

