Donna Mae Mills
May 22, 1928 - November 7, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Donna Mae Mills was born to John and Frieda Anderson in Silverdale, WA May 22, 1928. As an only child, Donna grew up in Silverdale on the shores of the Puget Sound. After graduating high school, she attended Western Washington University in Bellingham and graduated with a BA in Education, where she met her future husband, Robert Chalmer Mills.
She started her teaching career teaching young children and ended her career working with special needs children at Woodside Middle School, a job that was very near and dear to her heart.
Donna enjoyed travelling the world; she had many adventures including white water rafting in Colorado, exploring the jungles of Africa, enjoying the sandy beaches and cultures of many other countries, and most recently, returning to Sweden to meet relatives and learn more about her heritage.
Donna was deeply involved in the community, an active participant and on the Board of a few organizations that encourage and empower young women to be strong, assisted with their education, and aspired them to a successful future.
Preceded in death by her husband and survived by her sons Bob, Matt (wife Denise) and Barrett; grandchildren, Matt Mills, Megan Eggen and Erik Zohn; and five great grandchildren.
Donna was kind, strong, generous and a loving woman with a great sense of humor that will be missed by many.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no public services. She will be put to rest at Forest Lawn in Silverdale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a local Chapter of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Education Organization) or the Alzheimer's Association
.