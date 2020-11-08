Donna Mae Stevenson
April 21, 1931 - October 31, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Daughter of James and Thomasina Milone, Donna was born and raised in Tacoma with her sisters Mary and Eleanor. She attended Aquinas Academy and Marylhurst. Donna met Don Scalara, and the two married at St. Rita's Parish on August 5, 1951. Together, they founded Century Motors, and enjoyed building a family home, vacations, dancing, and entertaining friends. Their daughter, Jamie, was born on January 18, 1959.
Later in life, Donna married George Stevenson. Together, they hosted large family gatherings, innumerable pool days (despite the fact that she sat in the shade the entire time and didn't know how to swim), holidays, many vacations, and trips to the beach/ocean with her grandchildren Barrett and Andrew. Donna enjoyed teaching them to cook Italian family recipes, style hair, and how to drive (at quite young ages). She was a devoted and protective grandmother, putting her grandchildren and family above all else. Donna is home now, at peace in the presence of God, and the loving embrace of Christ and His Holy Mother, her parents, sisters Mary and Eleanor, husbands Don and George, daughter Jamie, and all of her family and friends who have been called home by the Lord. She is survived by her grandchildren, Barrett and Andrew, and her step-children Linda, Debbie, and Michael. A special thank you to Erin, who helped care for Donna in her final years. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday November 12, 11:00am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 North J Street (invitation only). Live stream: https://youtu.be/vCZhb49ppNA
Entombment New Tacoma Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Bellarmine Jesuit Community in lieu of flowers.
