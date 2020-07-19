Donna Majeres 05/02/1930-07/11/2020 On Saturday July 11, 2020 Donna Majeres, loving mother of daughters Taire Render and Mary Rooney passed away peacefully. Donna was born May 2, 1930, the youngest of six children in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Elizabeth and Henry Osterfeld. She graduated from University of Minnesota and earned her nursing degree from Minnesota School of Nursing in 1951. On September 14, 1957 she married John Majeres and remained married to him until he passed away in 1980 at the age of 54. Donna had two great loves, her family and her faith. Faith was very important and she was very active in not only St. Ann's Catholic Church through the Altar Society, Senior Group, Event Planning and Bingo but also through Catholic Daughters of America and Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women. Add to those her volunteering at St Vincent de Paul food bank and you can see her heart for helping. Her love of faith was shared by her love of family, her daughters and her three grandchildren, Arielle, Lauren and Adam. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings and is survived by her daughters, grandchildren and great granddaughter. Funeral will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church 7025 S. Park Ave. Tacoma WA 98408 at 11:00 AM on July 24, 2020. Flowers or donations may be sent to Gaffney's Funeral Home 1002 S. Yakima Ave. Tacoma, WA 98405. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com
to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.