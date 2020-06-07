Donna Marie Takacs Donna Marie Takacs, 77, formerly of Tacoma; retired administrator of rehabilitation services at Goodwill Industries; passed away peacefully May 28, 2020 at home in Chicago. Devoted mother of Richard Anthony Hedrick, Robert John (Noelle Texeira) Lawrence, and Christopher George (Gwendolyn Wisnefske) Takacs; adoring grandmother ("Gramma Donna") of Kehly Lynn Hedrick and Dillon William Lawrence; adored niece of Paul Devant Russell. Also survived by one sister. Preceded in death by husband William George Takacs, parents Charles Rosengren and Dorothy Winslow Rosengren (nee Russell), brother Robert "Bobby" Rosengren, and by her beloved Bouvier des Flandres, Souchi. Interment of cremated remains at Tacoma Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to http://give.goodwill.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 7, 2020.