Donna (Hatfield) Ross
Donna (Hatfield) Ross Donna Ross, 82, died on July 19th, 2020. She was predeceased by the love of her life Lawrence Ross, brothers Elmer Hatfield, Lewis Hatfield, Robert Hatfield, and sister Lewan Hatfield. Donna was born in Sedro Wooley, WA to Elmer and Addie May Hatfield on October 9th, 1937. She went on to become a very proud judicial assistant in Pierce County Superior Court, Department 7. Donna retired in 1997. She is survived by her daughter Kim Morris, granddaughter April Howard (Grady), grandson Jeff Morris (Angie), many great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held for close family only due to COVID-19.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jul. 26, 2020.
