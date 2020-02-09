|
Donna Thompson Donna Thompson (Atkinson-Dunn), died on her 76th birthday January 27th 2020 at home with her husband by her side in Fredrickson WA. Funeral services will be on February 15th at 1pm at Fir Lane Memorial Park in Spanaway with a viewing on the 14th from 2pm to 7pm Donna was an avid western equestrian during HS. She graduated from Franklin Pierce in 1962, married and had 3 children. She worked as an accountant at Anheuser Busch For many years. Later in life she was reunited w her High school sweetheart and soulmate John with whom she spent many beautiful years Traveling and enjoying retirement. She also devoted her time to her beloved children and grandchildren. Her blackberry pies and Cocoa Cola cake were delicious and famous. Donna was preceded by her mother and father Arnold and Linda Dunn as well as her sister, Sue. She is survived by her husband John, sons Mike and Dan, daughter Kari; John's daughter and son Rhonda and Tom and her grandkids Tyler, Brian, Douglas, Kittrick, Abra, Alexa, Rachel and Jacob and sisters Patricia and Sandra. Donna also was loved by many nieces, nephews.and friends and others that considered her their other mother "There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains"
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 9, 2020