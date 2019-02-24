|
|
Donna (Schmidt) Ward Donna Caroline Ward, 83, passed away Feb. 19, 2019 in Tacoma. She was born in Kief, ND on 4/6/35, and graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, WA in 1953. Donna is survived by her children, Barb Ward, David Ward and Janet Nixon (Al), grandchildren, great-grand-children, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack. Donna's kind and loving spirit touched all those who knew her. Music was her passion, but family & friends were her life. She was always singing & jitterbugging around her home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice House in U.P. or the . A memorial service will be held at Mountain View, Feb. 25th @ 2pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 24, 2019