Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna (Schmidt) Ward

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donna (Schmidt) Ward Obituary
Donna (Schmidt) Ward Donna Caroline Ward, 83, passed away Feb. 19, 2019 in Tacoma. She was born in Kief, ND on 4/6/35, and graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma, WA in 1953. Donna is survived by her children, Barb Ward, David Ward and Janet Nixon (Al), grandchildren, great-grand-children, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack. Donna's kind and loving spirit touched all those who knew her. Music was her passion, but family & friends were her life. She was always singing & jitterbugging around her home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice House in U.P. or the . A memorial service will be held at Mountain View, Feb. 25th @ 2pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.