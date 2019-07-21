Doreen June Wilcox Murray Doreen June Wilcox Murray passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She lived life to the fullest with her family and many friends. We are comforted knowing that Doreen & Dale are together again. She was born August 23, 1927 to Carl & Ruth Wilcox in Tacoma. Even though Doreen grew up as an only child, she surrounded herself with many friends that would become lifetime buddies. Doreen attended Stadium High School and then Whitman College in Walla Walla, where she pledged Delta Gamma Sorority. After she returned to Tacoma, she and Dale reacquainted and celebrated 70 years of anniversaries. Doreen was a member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church, where they were married and made church a priority with their family. After moving to Fox Island they attended Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church in Gig Harbor. From our Mother we learned the art of entertaining, making manners a priority and also inheriting her strength. These are qualities that we Murray Children hold strong to this day. Doreen is survived by her 4 children; Kay (Gerry), Joan (Michael), Martha (Steve), Jack (Cindy) and grandchildren Molly, Kelly (Abdul), Thaddeus, Conor and great granddaughter Amya. The family held a private burial service honoring her life. A Celebration of Life will be held on what would have been Doreen's 92nd Birthday, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Anthony's Restaurant in Gig Harbor from 12pm 2pm. For further information on Doreen's life, refer to Haven of Rest at www.havenrest.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doreen's name to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital at www.marybridge.org/about/giving/.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 21, 2019