Doreen M. Zerbel Doreen M. Zerbel, 87 years old, living in Tacoma, WA, beloved wife and mother was called home to be with our lord and savior on April 14, 2019. Doreen was born July 6, 1931 to Marshall and Marie Benson in Tacoma, Washington. She was the oldest of three girls, her father was a butcher at a meat packing plant while her mother stayed home to watch over the family. She graduated from St. Leo's in 1949 and her first job was at the Tacoma Movie Theater at the age of 16. She is survived by her five children, Bobby Zerbel and his wife, Jody, Gail Callies and her husband, Dennis, Judy Timmerman and her husband, Rick, Jan Cooley and the love of her life, Larry Wilson, Cindy Nelson and her husband, Mike. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Heather, Scotty, Mollie, Hazel, Jamie, and Heidi; and great-grandson, Ryan. Her two younger sisters, Dolores Marrelli and Mariann Neville, also survive her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert (Bob) Zerbel who she married on Feb. 20, 1954. Doreen raised her five children while working as an Avon Lady for many years, she then later enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She loved shopping, collecting, decorating for the holidays, vacationing at the beach with family and working in her yard planting many beautiful plants and flowers over the years. She took pride in making their house a lovely home for Dad (Bob) and will be greatly missed by everyone who loved her and knew her. Doreen was a devoted Catholic and will forever be with the ones she loved and those that loved her. We will hold our memories with her close to our hearts and look forward to the day we will see her again. A celebration of her life will be held at Holy Cross Church in Tacoma, WA on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 a.m., followed by a reception in the parish hall. Memorial donations may be made to Franciscan Hospice House. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

