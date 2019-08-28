|
Doreen Remillard In loving memory of Doreen Hilda Remillard, age 96, who passed away peacefully on August 13th, 2019 in Puyallup, Washington. Doreen was born on December 16th, 1922 in Southampton, England. She was a nurse during World War II, where she met her first husband, a US soldier, and moved to the USA in 1946, just after the war. She became a US citizen in 1967. Doreen took her x-ray training here in the states and finished out her career as an x-ray technician. She was widowed and lost the love of her life, Alfred E. Remillard, in 2013. Doreen is survived by her son, David, and her daughter, Andrea, and step-daughter, Elizabeth. She is also survived by grandson, Josef, 3 step-grandchildren, Shane, Thomas and Rachel, and 5 step-great granddaughters, Haylie, Mia, Mariah, Peyton and Penelope. Doreen also has several surviving relatives still living in the UK. A private family memorial will be held and will be determined at a later date.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 28, 2019