Dorine L. Lundbeck
1941 - 2020
September 29, 1941 - November 4, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Dorine was born in Stanwood, Wash. to Ole and Ruth Botten. She passed away peacefully on Nov. 4th 2020 at 79, in Tacoma, Wash. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years Floyd.
Dorine was raised on Camano Island, graduated in 1959, and then moved to Seattle. She later met and married Floyd Lundbeck of Tacoma. They settled in University Place where they raised two sons John (Dana) and Jeff (Becky). She was also thrilled to have two grandchildren Erik and Brenna. Dorine's love of travel, music, and anything NW kept her very busy, as did her involvement with many groups and societies. Dorine always treasured her many loved friends and family both old and new.
A memorial will be held at Tuell-Mckee Funeral Home on Nov. 20th from 3-5pm. FOR A FULL OBITUARY PLEASE GO TO TUELLMCKEE.COM.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Memorial service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Tuell-McKee Funeral Home - Tacoma
Funeral services provided by
Tuell-McKee Funeral Home - Tacoma
2215 Sixth Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98403
(253) 272-1414
