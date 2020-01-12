|
Doris Bernice Gilmore-Sherwood January 13, 1934 - December 29, 2019 I have finally reached the end of my journey. It has been a great trip, and if you have the time, I would like to share it with you. It's that little dash between 1934 and 2019. I was born in San Francisco, California on January 13, 1934, to Joseph and Mary Russ, the first of twin girls. I attended Holy Name grammar school and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in June of 1951. The family moved to Sacramento and I graduated with a BA Degree from Cal State Sacramento in the Fall of 1955. I was married for 32 years to Bob Gilmore and lived in Sacramento, Auburn, San Bruno, San Jose, San Carlos, and Long Beach, California. During the 1960's my three sons Patrick Sidney, Timothy Robert and Christopher Joseph were born; my greatest achievement! Patrick married Teresa Gay Swelbar in Chester, WV, in August of 1998 and they produced my two wonderful and talented grandchildren, Kayla Joy, in June of 2000 and Sean Patrick, in November of 2003. When the kids left home I needed something to fill my days. I found an exciting job in the newspaper business in Long Beach. That didn't go so well and I began divorce proceedings in July of 1989. I moved back to San Jose and continued employment with the SJ Mercury News. The divorce finalized in May of 1991 and I relished the freedom. The years slipped by with tennis, bridge, my cross-stitch hobby, choir, and travel with great friends. Music has always been part of my life: classic, church, big band, romantic 50's and musicals. My 50th high school reunion in November of 2001 allowed a very special reconnection. I moved to Lakewood, Washington in the fall of 2006 and married a widowed Stan Sherwood, who was my high school sweetheart. We've had a wonderful 13 years of marriage in Stan's beautiful Lakewood home. We enjoyed entertaining, gardening, ballroom dance classes, travelling and a nightly game of scrabble. We donated time to St. Mary's Episcopal Church. I sang in the choir, worked as clerk of the vestry, assisted the treasurer, organized dinner groups and played in bridge groups. I loved life with Stan! I am survived by my husband, my son Pat, Teresa and grandchildren Kayla and Sean, my two sons Tim and Chris and my sister Dorothy Mihanovich. Stan's daughter Holly and husband Paul Bocchi have been a joy to me. I leave with no regrets. Every life has their own twists and turns; mine is no different. I wish you peace, love, and joy. A memorial and celebration of Doris will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Funeral arrangements by the Piper-Morley Funeral Home of University Place, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020