Doris Elaine (Sampson) Bostrom September 23, 1921 ~ April 18, 2019 Doris Elaine (Sampson) Bostrom was born on September 23, 1921 in Duluth, Minnesota and passed away April 18, 2019 in University Place, Washington. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl John "Bud" Bostrom and son, Robert C. Bostrom (Eva). She is survived by her daughter, Sally Maher (Ed); son, Richard D. Bostrom (Marty); seven grandchildren, Suzanne, Rob, Pat, Mike, Tim, Rick, and Ashley; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Doris held various PTA positions and worked for ten years at Mando Photos in Roseville, Minnesota. She was an active member of Mountain View Lutheran Church in Ahwatukee, Arizona. Doris was a woman of deep faith who enjoyed life, brought joy to others, and lived fully in the joy of the Lord. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Evergreen Chapel, 9221 Chambers Creek Rd W, University Place, WA. Guestbook at www.newtacoma.com.



Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 24, 2019