|
|
Doris Janell Hayes-Clark 8/18/1960 3/19/2020 Doris was born in Tacoma, Washington to Dave and Mildred Hayes and was a lifetime member of Tacoma's Shiloh Baptist Church. She is survived by former husband Charles Clark (Mary), Son Charles Clark II of Tacoma, and Siblings Davida Franks-Matthews (Malcolm) Portland, OR, Marcus Hayes (Valerie) Lewisville, TX, David Stubblefield (Elizabeth) Kent, WA, Calvin Stubblefield Wilsonville, OR, Michael Stubblefield (Linda) Parkland, WA, David Hayes (Ruby) Tacoma, WA, Greg Hayes (Raquel) Tacoma, WA, George Hayes (Rita) Tacoma, WA and numerous Nieces and Nephews. Doris is preceded in death by her Parents Dave and Mildred Hayes, Sister Delisa Hayes and Brother Curtis Hayes (Blanche). She is a former Miss Washington (1980) and top 10 finalist in the Miss America pageant. The family would like to thank the many, many people that have offered their blessings, salutations and fond memories of Doris. A Celebration of Doris' life will be announced for a later date this year. More at www.mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 5, 2020