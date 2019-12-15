|
|
Doris Jean Pittman Sherrill Wheeler Doris was born at home in Okanogan, Washington on November 25, 1927. She passed away at home in Tacoma on December 3, 2019. Doris graduated from Washington State College in 1949 with a degree in physical education and a teaching certificate. She married Herb Sherrill in 1950. They moved to a new home in Lakewood in 1952 where their first child, Robert was born in 1953, followed by Christi (1954) and Kimberly (1955). Doris was a life-long educator and taught elementary school until her retirement in 1985. Following, she and Herb spent the next years travelling and spending much time at their beach house on Hood Canal. Doris was a woman of faith with a strong spiritual background. She was a "cradle Episcopalian" who lived her faith every day in word and action. This faith sustained her during the difficult times following Herb's death in 1989. Doris has been an active member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church since 1951. In 2011, Doris married David Wheeler. Together they found love and great joy at a time in life when they least expected it. Doris is survived by her husband, Dave and three children, Bob Sherrill (Jann), Christi McCarren and Kim McCullough; Five Grandchildren: Megan McCarren, Kyle McCullough (Tami), Kris McCullough (Erika), Kasey McCullough, Sabina Sherrill and Five Great Grandchildren: Hayden McCarren, Charlotte and Kenna McCullough, Nora and James McCullough; Niece Cindy Kaczynski, Nephew Steve Ness and special care provider Erik Stevens. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Lakewood on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:30 am. Reception to follow in church parish hall.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 15, 2019