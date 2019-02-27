Doris Marie Lunetti Feb.1, 1920 - Feb. 24, 2019 Doris was born in Dalton, Wisconsin to James and Edith Jenks as one of six siblings. She attended nursing training at Milwaukee County Hospital, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She served in the navy as an RN during 1942-1943 in Oakland, California. It was there that she met the love of her life, Harry Lunetti. They married on August 31, 1943 and moved to Tacoma in 1946. They celebrated 59 years of marriage prior to his death August 18, 2002. Doris was a wonderful mom and friend to her daughters, Marie (Gary) Eubanks , Ede (Russ) Readel , and Sandy (Pat) Owens. She had six grandchildren, James (Lindsey) Readel, Michael (Susan ) Readel, Heath (Rebecca ) Owens, Tawnya Owens Maddox, Alicia Eubanks Barber and Bryan (Catherine) Eubanks. She also had 11 great-grand-children. She was a wonderful grandma, aunt and considered Gary, Russ and Pat the "sons" she never had. Doris had an amazing zest for life. She was positive, involved and kind to everyone she met. She was P.T.A. President at both Jenny Reed and Horace Mann. She was a troop leader for Brownies and Girl Scouts. She and Harry were Guardians in Job's Daughters and she was a member of Eastern Star. She loved her church and faith and faithfully attended Mt. Zion Lutheran Church and then United Lutheran. She attended Bible Studies, was a quilting member, and active in the ladies groups. She also began volunteering at St. Joseph's Hospital Print Shop following a stroke in 2005. Between May, 2005 and April, 2017 she volunteered 2,159 hours. She was very competitive, loved games , especially cards! She often subbed in Ede's Bunco group taking the top prize quite often! She really loved chocolate and had a big sweet tooth! She and Harry traveled extensively after he retired in 1977. They made trips to Wisconsin to spend time with her family though-out all the years of their marriage, and trips to Italy to see Harry's family. There were annual trips to the beach, and she and Harry enjoyed going to Reno and the local casinos. She bowled for years and enjoyed the distinction of being the oldest league bowler in Tacoma until she gave up the game. Doris went on an Alaskan Cruise in 2010 with family and long time friend Patsy Benson. There will be a private graveside service. Viewing will be available February 28th in the afternoon at Mountain View Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Please share a rememberance at their website. A Memorial Service will be held June 6, 2019 at United Lutheran Church in Tacoma. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .

