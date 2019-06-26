Resources More Obituaries for Doris Helling Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Doris May (Thomas) Helling

Obituary Condolences Flowers Doris May (Thomas) Helling Doris May (Thomas) Helling was born on November 6, 1922 in Tacoma, WA. Doris was raised by her loving grandparents, James and Margaret Thomas. Our beloved mother was called home by our Lord and Savior on June 14, 2019. Her loving family remained at her bedside until she received her angel wings. Waiting with open arms is her beloved husband, Mel, whom she was married to for 65 and a half years before his passing July, 28, 2004. Mom and Dad were blessed with a long, happy, and loving marriage. Their commitment to one another was obvious to all those lucky enough to have known them. Dad always said, "You work hard and play later." That rang true as they traveled the world after dad retired. Mom and dad enjoyed winters in Sky Valley, CA. They made everlasting friends in their travels. Mom and dad taught us the value of family and the importance of being there for one another. Family gatherings were always fun and left us with cherished memories. Mom was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, loving aunt life long friend to Dorothy and family, sister in law, her desert pal, Arlie, and to many others who were blessed to know her. Mom married the eldest son of Ingeborg and Knut Helling. She instantly became part of a close knit family of Norwegians. Dad's five brothers and one sister fell in love with a young Irish blond beauty and this love continued throughout her life. Mom is remembered for her many talents, all self taught. She was creative, had a sense of humor, and a big heart. Whether she was playing the organ, painting crocheting, knitting, sewing, baking, or making her famous garbage bag purses, she did everything with great enthusiasm. Mom was always eager to teach anyone who wanted to learn whatever she was doing. Mom was a proud lady, always had her lipstick on, nails polished, hair done, and took pride in coordinating her outfits with purses and shoes. Her favorite shoes later in life were Sketchers Twinkle Toes. Doris's family has comfort in knowing that she is at peace and is in Heaven holding dad's hand. We know too that mom is getting snuggles from her devoted companion, Peaches. We will miss her love and her smile. We will miss her warmth, her humor, her words of wisdom, and her kind gentle spirit. Mom has given our family the legacy to carry on with love, compassion, loyalty, and the importance of family and friends. Our memories and time spent with mom will keep her alive in our hearts forever. Leaving behind in sadness are two beautiful daughters, Susie and Sally, grandsons, Brian (Sue), Brandon (Julia), Jamee (Kim), six great grandchildren, sister in law, Marilyn, half brothers, Richard, Stan, Butch, and a large extended family of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death half sister, Deanne. Upon Doris's wishes the family will have a graveside service June 30, 2019 at 11:30am at Mountain View Cemetery, Lakewood, WA. In honor of Doris's life the family will have a celebration at a later time.



