Doris May (Torgerson) Rumpf Doris May (Torgerson) Rumpf, was born on May 19, 1924 in Climax Saskatchewan and passed away on June 24, 2020 in Federal Way, Washington. She spent most of her live here in the Pacific North West. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Doris was loved by many and will be missed. Please go to Curnow Funeral Home to read the full obituary and to sign the online guestbook.



