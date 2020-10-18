Dorothe McCart

August 9, 1929 - October 2, 2020

Puyallup, Washington - Dorothe J McCart age 91, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2020. She was born August 9, 1929, in Wisconsin, to Harold and Ernestine Dunn. She grew up in Kent. She married James TJ McCart in 1950. They had 5 children, Mike, Jeff, Kathy Basher, Pat and Belinda.

She worked for Sears in Enumclaw and Racks pharmacy in Buckley. She lived in Carbonado for over 40 years. In 1974 she went back to college to become a registered nurse, which she loved. She worked at the Good Samaritan rehab center and then finished her career at Rainer State School as the head night nurse.

She was the school nurse at Carbonado School District from 1985 to 2001. She volunteered with the Carbonado Fire Department and Town council.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ernestine Dunn, her brother Ted Dunn, sister Barbara Ott, her husband James, her son Jeff and daughters Kathy and infant daughter Belinda. She is survived by her brother, Roger Dunn, her sons Mike and Pat, 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson Hudson Larson.

We are holding a joint service for Dorothe and her daughter Kathy who passed in March on November 7th at 11:00, at Grace Community Church, 1320 Auburn Way S, Auburn Wa. The church is big enough that we can socially distant and masks will be required.

In leu of flowers, donations can be made to the Carbonado Community Church food bank





