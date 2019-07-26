|
|
Dorothea Louise Smith July 25, 1921 - June 22, 2019 Dorothea Louise Smith, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed just one month shy of her 98th birthday surrounded by her family. Dorothea was born on July 25th, 1921 in Humboldt Iowa to Earl and Tillie Leland. She travelled and worked all over the United States including Denver, Alaska and California. On December 31st, 1950, she married Colonel Alton Russell Smith. They raised two children, son Rusty Smith and daughter Sandy (Smith) Scamehorn. A military family, they were stationed in Spokane, California, and Hawaii before ultimately settling in Tacoma WA. Dorothea was a woman of great faith. She shared this faith with her family and devotedly prayed for each and every member without ceasing. She loved reading, going through books as fast as she could. She made friends easily wherever she was. She was always put together and so poised in every circumstance. Family/holiday traditions were very important to her! Her greatest joy was her family! Dorothea was preceded in death by her father, Earl, her mother, Tillie, and her husband, Alton. She is survived by her two children, Rusty (Becky) Smith and Sandy (Walt) Scamehorn, her five grandchildren, Lexi (Steve) Barnett, David Scamehorn , Hannah Scamehorn , Travis (Amanda) Smith and Nichole (TJ) Schwenn and her 3 great grandchildren, Luke, Hazel, and Juniper with another great grand baby due this November. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at University Place Presbyterian Church at 2p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the MS Society. https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/WAS/Donate
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 26, 2019