|
|
Marilyn Dorothie Walton January 23, 1945 - October 18, 2012 My beloved wife and best friend, I thank God for you. I love you. I remember you. You continue to be the light of my life. Wherever I go, everyone I see and admire are measured by the glow of your light. You wrote a memorable eulogy with your life and love. I continue to deliver it. I stand strong, enmeshed in the cherished memories of our bygone togetherness. I've been heaven blessed to be a living memorial of your love and grace. Your loving and grateful husband, James.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 18, 2019