Dorothie Rogers (Holland-Hammond) March 24, 1932 - Nov. 1, 2019 Dorothie was born March 24, 1932 in Klamath Falls, Oregon and passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 in Puyallup, WA. She was a loving Mother and friend. Dorothie is survived by her 4 Children, 12 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, and her little dog Cody. She was dearly loved and will be missed. Memorial Service to be Held at 1 PM Monday November 11, 2019 at Hill Funeral Home, 217 E. Pioneer, Puyallup, 98372. Please see Full Obituary at www.hillfhpuyallup.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 6, 2019
