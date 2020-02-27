|
Dorothy Bronson Dorothy gathered her last sea shell surrounded her family on the 21st of February. Dorothy's 97 year journey through life began on the 1st day of June in 1922. She was born and raised in Seattle, attended Roosevelt High and graduated from the University of Washington School of Nursing. In 1942 she met the love of her life, Richard Bronson and they married in 1944 in the middle of WW II. After the war they moved to the family beach home in Rosedale where they raised their 8 children as well as many foster children. Once the children left the nest, Dick and Dorothy spent many winters on Kauai. Dorothy loved the sun, beach and gathering rare sea shells. She was a prolific reader and loved to travel. She loved her children, 9 grand and 5 great grand children. A lifelong member of St Nicholas Catholic Church she enjoyed volunteering in the church and school office as the school nurse. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Dick, and brothers Frank and Fred Pierce. She is survived by her 8 children Greg( Lance) Trathen, Dick (Pam), Trudy, Mike (Stacy), Bruce (Patti), Lisa Semon, Sheelagh ( Andy) Hunter, Nancy ( Don) Gardner, her 9 grandchildren ( Aaron, Eric, Joy, Mary Francis, Julie, Troy, Riley, Matthew and Maggie) and 5 great grandchildren. A private family memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franciscan Hospice or St Nicholas Catholic School.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 27, 2020