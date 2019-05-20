Dorothy Burkhart Dorothy Alice (Shoff) Burkhart passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 one day before her 95th birthday at Franke Toby Jones in Tacoma, Washington. Dorothy had a great reverence for life and a heart for the mountains. Dorothy continually sought spiritual wisdom and was a strong voice for peace, justice, and racial equality. In 1968, after the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., Dorothy helped organize a series of successful interracial dialogues in homes around Tacoma. Dorothy was born on May 1, 1924 in Kent, WA to Clarence Henry Shoff and Alice Sophia (Madsen) Shoff. She married Perry Needham Burkhart on July 15, 1944, and they had four children Perry Needham Burkhart, Jr., Richard (Dick) Henry Burkhart, James Edwin Burkhart, and Carolyn Jean Burkhart. She is survived by her four children as well as twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Her husband Perry died on March 2, 2004. Dorothy has one surviving sibling, her older sister Jean (Jeannie) Louise McDermott. Her brother David Peter Shoff died in 2013. Please visit a guestbook and longer version of the obituary at: www.newtacoma.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary