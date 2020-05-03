Dorothy Capelli Dorothy Arlene Capelli passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospital on April 22, 2020, hours after a long visit and exchanges of "I love you" from her loving son and daughters. Through her blessed faith in the Bible, as sustained by the Holy Spirit, Dorothy believed that Jesus Christ saved her, and she is now in heaven rejoicing with the angels. The youngest of eight children of Edward and Lea Charvet, Dorothy was born on October 1, 1935. She grew up in Spokane, Washington, and attended Pilgrim-Saint John's Lutheran School. Moving to Western Washington with her family, she attended Bremerton High School. After graduation, Dorothy met Frank Anderson. They married, moved to Lakewood, Washington, and had three children: Nikki (Ed), Frank JR. (Jennifer), and Kimberly. Dorothy was an avid reader and she enjoyed playing crossword puzzles and word games. After returning to the workforce, she started her career as a computer programmer for an insurance company. Eventually, Dorothy went to work at Allenmore Hospital. Through hard work and a bright mind, she was promoted to the position of administrator for the data processing department. Before retiring in 1995, she was introduced to a widower named Alessio Capelli. Upon Dorothy's retirement from Allenmore Hospital, she and Les were married and she gained another daughter, Kathy (Kevin). Dorothy and Les spent their retirement years living lakeside and traveling in their recreational vehicle. Les preceded Dorothy in passing. Time, talent, and treasure for her Savior were the hallmarks of Dorothy's life. She knew that trusting the Lord would bring abundant blessings. She was richly blessed indeed with three faithful, Christian children, a home, and financial independence. Although Dorothy's memory was fading as a result of Alzheimer's disease, God replaced her memories with genuine joy. She was grateful for even the smallest things in life. The evening before her passing away, Dorothy was able to utter the words, "Thank you" after receiving the spoken blessing of the Lord. She woke up the next morning in paradise. Truly, a miracle. In addition to her children, Dorothy leaves behind eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. For Dorothy's love of children, memorials may be made to Concordia Christian Academy 202 East 56th Street Tacoma, WA. 98404. A memorial service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, where Dorothy loved to worship and volunteer, as soon as we are all able to gather together.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store