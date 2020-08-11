1/
Dorothy Clare Murphy
Dorothy Clare Murphy 05/14/1935-08/03/2020 Dorothy was born May 14, 1935 in Tacoma, Washington to parents Ernest L. and Marcella J. Burrows. She passed away peacefully in her sleep and joined her husband Thomas V. Murphy on August 3, 2020. Survivors include son Michael (Rochelle) Murphy, daughter Shannon Dixon, and grandsons Cameron Murphy and Trevor Dixon. Dorothy also joins her brother Daniel E. Burrows and is survived by the rest of her siblings, Kathleen Holt, Joan Sterling, James Burrows and Michael Burrows, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A limited Funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church in Tacoma, Washington on August 12, 2020 at 9:00 am with private entombment at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
GAFFNEY FUNERAL HOME
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
