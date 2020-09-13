1/1
Dorothy "Dottie" Davidson
Dorothy "Dottie" Davidson Dorothy "Dottie" Davidson passed away Sept. 2, 2020. She is survived by husband of 57 years Richard L. Davidson Sr., son Richard (Rich) Davidson, and grandsons Declan and Gray Davidson. Dottie was a school teachers for 25 years. She spent 20 years at South Middle School in Morgantown, West Virginia. She graduated from Frostburg State Teacher College. Dottie loved to be with her son and two grandkids, spending time with her friends, playing bridge and was a great golfer. She was a member of VFW Auxiliary Narrows Bridge Post Tacoma, WA. and a member Morgantwon Elks Lodge. A small private viewing was held at Scott Funeral Home in Tacoma, WA.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 11, 2020
We were friends for 70 years. She was always there for anyone that needed anything.
She adored her family. She made every one laugh. She was tough, and always said "I'm
going down kicking" and that's what she did. I will see you in Heaven , keep in touch. Love you, miss you so much. Your almost sister,with the sardines.Ha! Ivolue
Ivolue Hassler
Friend
September 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss Davidson family. Please take comfort in the memories of time shared. Know that God cares. May his care soothe your hearts. (1Peter5:7)
S Chambers
