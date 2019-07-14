Dorothy Olson Dorothy Hammond Olson, 92, passed away on July 6 in Olympia, Wash. She was born to Preston and Venie Brown on December 15, 1926 in Nashville, Tenn. She moved to Washington state in 1946 after her marriage to E. Goodwin Olson. After raising her four older children, she returned to school while raising her youngest child. She completed her degree in education at Pacific Lutheran University, where she later earned a Master of Arts in special education. She became interested in the new field of special education in the early 1970's, creating most of her own teaching materials. A tireless advocate for her students, she taught primarily in the Tacoma Public School district as a resource room teacher. She was beloved by her students. She retired at age 72 due to her husband's failing health. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, E. Goodwin Olson; grandson, Christopher Olson; sister, Jean Huston, and a stillborn brother. She is survived by her children George Olson (Kathy Hughes), Dennis Olson (Kathy Chapman), Teresa Olson (Lou Ross), Carol Houston (Art), and Jan Treen (Bob); grandchildren Joel Olson and Carrie Olson; and great-grandchildren Dustin Stewart, Emily Olson, and Kristen Olson. She is also survived by her niece Cathy Huston and nephew Paul Huston (Laura). She will be greatly missed. At her request, there will be no service. Donations in her memory can be made to the E. Goodwin and Dorothy H. Olson Endowed Scholarship Fund at Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, WA 98447.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019