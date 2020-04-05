|
Dorothy Hazel Weichseldorfer Dorothy Hazel Weichseldorfer was born February 4, 1919 on Harstine Island in Puget Sound, Washington (WA) to Edward Wilson and Hulda (Nyman) Wilson, Swedish immigrants from Munsala, Finland. She was the second of three children. She passed away on March 22, 2020 at 101 years old. Hazel graduated from Irene S. Reed high school in Shelton, WA in 1936 and attended secretarial school in Seattle where she met a young Army service man Fred Weichseldorfer. They married in March 1938 and spent 54 years together. Hazel showed great strength, courage and devotion during the first 21 years of marriage with her husband in the military. She followed Fred during maneuvers and suffered separations during WWII and Korea. She packed and moved two children by herself many times. She camped with her family on driving up the Alcan Hwy to Alaska on one move. Fred retired in 1957 and the family moved to Lakewood, WA where she worked for Dr. Sam Wilson, an ophthalmologist, for many years. Hazel was an excellent seamstress, cook, and hostess who loved gardening. In 1993 she joined the American Cribbage Congress (ACC) and several years later became a Cribbage Master even though she was legally blind during this period of her life. She was a founding member of AROWS (Army Retired Officers Wives Society). Hazel was a wonderful, supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was generous and fun loving with a sweet warm smile for everyone she met and visited with. She is survived by her two children, Lyla (Glenn) Lehrer of Bozeman, MT and Rick (Bonnie) Weichseldorfer of Puyallup, WA. She will be greatly missed by Lyla and Rick, 4 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Her death was preceded by the passing of her parents, husband Fred of 54 years, and sisters Hildur and Edna. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Mountain View Funeral Home, Tacoma, WA where she is resting with her husband Fred.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 5, 2020