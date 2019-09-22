|
Dorothy Hume Dorothy June Hume passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019. To her family the life of Dorothy Hume was, simply defined as, AMAZING. At the age of 96 she was extremely healthy living independently in her own apartment and continuing to drive her car. Unfortunately, a fall led to a broken hip and arm which left her bedridden for the past year. During that year family and friends were able to spend many special times with her, including the celebration of her 97th birthday. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald, who passed away in 2004, after 58 years of marriage. Known as Dottie to her friends, the nickname Ron gave her after they were married in 1946, following his stint in the US Army. They met in Spokane, where she grew up, while he was stationed for a few months prior to going oversees during WWII. Born October 26, 1921, daughter of Swedish immigrant parents, Oskar Johan and Gerda Carlson. She had two sisters and a brother who also enjoyed long lives. Dottie and Ronnie set up their Tacoma area residence in the town of Fircrest, where Ron was born, and where they raised their four children. Their lives together were filled with many activities revolving around golf, clam digging and oyster picking on Puget Sound and the Ocean Beaches. They enjoyed many family picnics and reunions, as well as social activities with enumerable friendships they built over the years. Her family knew Dorothy as a "gamer." She enjoyed playing cards, especially pinochle, and various other tile and board games. In earlier years, she also enjoyed playing golf, a game that husband Ron had a passion for, and introduced to all family members. Oil painting was another of her favorite hobbies. Dorothy's pride and joy revolved around her family who were scattered around the country, which made for special visits to many interesting places. Over the years, Dottie and Ronnie attended Reunions of Ron's Army Battalion that were held each year in different locations. Because of their many road-trips, they eventually traveled to all 50 States. They made many winter trips to Hawaii where, along with visiting their daughter and family who live in Honolulu, they reunited each year with the same group of snowbirds who became good friends. Dorothy's most memorable trip was to Europe, and especially Sweden, where she connected with many Swedish relatives of her Mother and Father. She was able to visit the home where her Mother grew up, as well as the farm where her Father was raised. The small dairy farm is still owned and operated by the seventh generation of family members. Dorothy will be fondly remembered by her Sons Greg (Shelley), Darrel (Cici), daughters Rondi (Skip Hill), and Lori (John Yorde), along with 10 nieces and nephews, 10 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. We will miss her strong sense of the importance of Holiday traditions, family gatherings, her cookie baking, and faithful remembrance of all of her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren at their birthdays. A personal card and monetary gift always arrived on time. She had an astounding memory of all things involving family and friends. Most of all, we will miss her spirit of faithfulness, dedication, practicality, and unconditional love. A celebration of life will be held at Fircrest Golf Club on Saturday October 5th at 5:00 pm. Remembrances may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019