Dorothy J. Green Sept. 1939 - Jan. 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy Green on Jan. 26,2020, while on vacation in Texas she took ill and departed this life peacefully. She was employed with Civil Service @ Madigan Army Hosp. She retired with over 25 years of service. Dorothy is survived by her son Gene Williams (Lorene) of Pearland TX. She is proceded in death by her parents John and Mydella Williams, her husband William D Green, and son Reginald Green. Service is Saturday [email protected] @ St John Church TMI 2001 S.J. St ,Tacoma WA Viewing @10:00AM. Final resting place New Tacoma Cemetery.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 7, 2020