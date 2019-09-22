Home

Dorothy Jean Sluka Dorothy (Dot) Jean (Doran) Sluka, 90, passed away on September 3, 2019 in Roseville CA. Born September 21, 1928 in Draper, SD to Justin and Francis (Rempp) Doran, she married Jacob Patrick Sluka in 1951 in Yankton, SD. They were married for 65 years. Dorothy is survived by her brother Darrel, sister Mary Ellen Jones, children David, Jeffrey, James, Jean, and Mark and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, sons Daniel and Damian, brother Gary, and sisters Gail Welsh and Elizabeth Rempp. Dorothy graduated from Yankton High School in South Dakota and was a schoolteacher before becoming a full-time homemaker. Dorothy moved with her husband's job from South Dakota to Richland WA, San Jose CA, Oak Ridge TN, Granville TX, Taipei Taiwan, Olympia and Tacoma WA. After Jacob's passing she moved to Roseville CA and was able to spend time with family. Dot read voluminously and was a huge fan of TV's Jeopardy, matching wits with the contestants at home with a score sheet in her hand. An avid quilt maker, she was an intelligent, honest, selfless, and fun. May she rest in peace. Dorothy was buried September 16, 2019 at Fir Lane Funeral Home & Memorial Park in Spanaway, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 22, 2019
