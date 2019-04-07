|
Dorothy Loucks Dorothy Rose Caddey-Kennedy-Loucks passed away on Tuesday, March 16, 2019. She is survived by her children, Mike Kennedy (Valerie) and Patty Lindstrom (Rich); 6 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel located at 9221 Chambers Creek Rd. W, University Place, WA. A reception will follow. A committal service will follow at the Old Tacoma Cemetery located at 4801 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma. Dorothy's complete obituary will be available at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 7, 2019