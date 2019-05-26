Dorothy (Dot, Nana) Lucreta Stonebraker Davis Dorothy (Dot, Nana) Lucreta Stonebraker Davis, passed on May 7th, 2019 with family by her side in Tacoma, WA. Dot was born on December 18th, 1932 in Eads, Colorado. She graduated from Waverly High School in Kansas. She married the late Leonard Davis on January 30th, 1950. A military relocation brought them to Tacoma, Washington where they had four daughters, Jane Gleason (Eric), the late Joan Forseth (Chuck), Joyce Davis-Whitt (Jeff), and Janet Beatty (Bill). Those who knew Dot can attest to her strength, independence, and charisma. She remained dedicated to her family and active in the community, regularly volunteering at the Fish Food Bank. She is survived by 3 daughters, 4 sons-in-law, 11 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM on June 1st, 2019 at Christ of the King Lutheran Church in Tacoma, WA (1710 85th St E, Tacoma, WA 98445). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239; or contact Lynda Luce (971)544-3338.

