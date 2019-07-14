Dorothy Lusby Dorothy Bouvia Lusby, 108 years old, died on Monday, June 3 at Comfort Haven AFH in Midland, Washington. She was born in 1911 as Dorothy Mary Keck in Biggsville, Illinois to parents Bertha and Zeno Keck. She married Robert Bouvia in 1936. Dorothy and her son, Brian, moved west in 1947 to Washington to begin their new life. Dorothy taught English for over 30 years, the longest at Peninsula High School in Purdy, retiring from there in 1971. She married Gordon Lusby in 1965. After retiring, she fulfilled her dreams of exploring the world, as she visited over 30 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the South Pacific. She enjoyed folk dancing, oil painting, crocheting, reading, journaling, and singing in local groups. Her husband Gordon passed away in 1995. She is survived by her son Brian Bouvia ; grandsons Ian, Brendan, and Erron Bouvia; 2 great grand-children; stepchildren Eldon and Gary Lusby; and 5 step-grandchildren. Memorial service is August 10th at 1:00 PM at Skyline Presbyterian Church in Tacoma, WA, where she was a member for many years. Dorothy asked that contributions be given to Shriner's Benefit for Children.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 14, 2019