Dorothy M Horton Born on June 20th 1929 to Steve and Ethel Higgs, passed peacefully on April 12th 2019 at the age of 89. She has been reunited with her husband Harold Horton Jr. and son Harold Horton III. Dorothy and Harold had a beautiful family together raising 5 children, Sandy, Rhea, Harold III, Leonard, and Wayne. Her husband built her a beautiful home in Graham which included a water fountain and rose garden that she loved. Dorothy was a real estate agent and developer. Together they owned many businesses and developed properties in Washington. Throughout their life they enjoyed traveling with friends and family. The family would like to give a special thanks to Catholic Community Services for the ladies that gave her loving care over the last several years, along with Good Samaritan Hospital. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family. Please visit www.sumnervoiles.com to share memories.

