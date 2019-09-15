|
Dorothy Mae (Kleweno) Betzendorfer-Jackl July 14, 1931-September 12, 2019 Dorothy Mae (Kleweno) Betzendorfer-Jackl, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, born July 14, 1931, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019, after a brief illness. She is survived by her husband, Raymond, and 7 children. Jeanne Betzendorfer, Joseph Betzendorfer, Patti Betzendorfer (Steve Becker), Connie FitzGerald (Kevin), Judy Hansen (Steve), Doreen Dyer, Christine Penrice (David), step-daughters, Linda Jackl and Kathleen Jackl, 21 grandchildren and many family and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her youngest son, Ronnie, her parents, Arthur and Madeline Kleweno, and sisters, Margie Raymond and Gail Ann Rito and son-in-law, Tom Dyer. Dorothy was born in Lewiston, ID and lived in Genesee, ID until she was 8 years old. She spent her youth in Latah, Washington. She graduated from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane, WA in 1952. Dorothy married Joseph Betzendorfer in 1953 and in 1958 moved to Tacoma, Washington where she raised her 8 children. Dorothy was a Registered Nurse at St Joseph, Lakewood General and Western State Hospitals and was a Real Estate Sales Person for Lakewood Realty. Dorothy retired in 1996 and she and Ray enjoyed RV travel around the United States. Dorothy's passions included: her faith, children, grandchildren, friends, sewing and the color pink. Dorothy brighten the lives of everyone she met. She created beautiful homes, colorful projects, and had -an impeccable sense of style. Please join us in celebrating Dorothy's life on Tuesday, September 17, , 2019 at 11:00am, St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, reception following. Please see more loving memories of Dorothy and leave condolences at www.gaffneycares.com . Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 15, 2019