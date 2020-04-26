DAVXZEBB3F4_1_20200426.jpg" lgyOrigName="photo_004501_AC1E03410a6183226DAVXZEBB3F4_1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:130px;">Dorothy Mae Brown 1930-2020 Dorothy Mae Brown's generous heart gave out on April 3, and she passed away peacefully at age 89 in Tacoma. The daughter of Paul William Brown and Violet Mae (Raymer) Brown, she was born in June 1930 in Jersey Shore, Pa. Shortly after graduating high school in Schenectady, N.Y., she headed west to California. There she became an Air Force wife and moved her growing family to Mississippi, Florida, Seattle, Italy, Texas, Virginia and Hawaii. She lived for many years in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, before coming to live at Tacoma Lutheran Retirement Community. She was predeceased by "big sister" Pauline Janzen and is survived by "little sister" Irene Blankenship of Chicago as well as her children Cheryl Tucker (Rick Fraser), Joe Tucker (Kristy), Margaret Tucker (Max Theobald) and Jana Helzer (Stuart). She had six grandchildren: Joseph, Christopher and Anna Mae Tucker; Lacey Helzer; Julia (Theobald) Ellis; and Olivia (Theobald) Loomis. She also had three great-grandsons: Rhonan Loomis, and Theodore and Leo Ellis. Mom was a life master bridge player and teacher. She loved angels, roses, pinot grigio on ice and her family. She was famous for her risotto Milanese and her bouillabaisse. The family would like to thank the staff at TLRC and her many friends there and in Idaho who helped make her final years good ones. We will miss our Princess Dot so much. A celebration of Mom's life will be held at a future time, as circumstances allow.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 26, 2020.