More Obituaries for Dorothy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Marie Johnson

Dorothy Marie Johnson Obituary
Dorothy Marie Johnson Dorothy Marie Johnson passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2020. She was born in Tacoma, WA on Sept. 22, 1930. She retired as food supervisor for Tacoma School District Lunch Program. Dorothy was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother. She loved to travel and see the world. Besides family, what she loved the most was being with her husband, Brant, of 70 1/2 years, at their Beach Property. Over the years, the greatest and most fondest family memories were made here. She was preceded by her son, David Johnson. Survived by her husband, Brant Johnson of Tacoma, WA. Daughter, Diane Lee of Lynn Haven, Fl. Her 4 grandchildren; Barbara (Ronnie) Salas, James Lee, Joanna Johnson and Krystal Johnson; 3 great-grandchildren, Tristan Lee, Jarryd and Alexandria Salas.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 19, 2020
