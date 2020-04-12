|
Dorothy Philip Dorothy Philip, 98, died peacefully at her caregiver's home in Tacoma, WA on March 18, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1921, in Woods Cross, Utah, to parents Roy and Myrtle Mitchell. Her family moved to Puyallup, WA in her teenage years where she graduated from Puyallup High School. She met her husband, William (Bill) Philip, in Tacoma, WA, and they married in 1954. She and Bill dedicated themselves to family, friends, and the community. Dorothy was an avid knitter and created blankets to provide comfort to the children at Mary Bridge Children's Hospital. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her daughters, Cindy Philip and Kelly Givens (Michael); grandchildren, Kathleen Franco (Jose), Tana Givens, and Abby Givens; and many nieces and nephews. There was a small family memorial at New Tacoma Cemetery on March 25, 2020, where she was laid to rest. The family would like to thank Dorothy's friend and primary caregiver, Josephine. The family feels blessed to have Josephine a part of their lives and for her loving care for Dorothy. Donations of remembrance can be sent to Mary Bridge Foundation at PO Box 5296, MS 409-1-PHIL, Tacoma, WA 98415.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 12, 2020