|
|
Dorothy Santelli Dorothy L. Santelli, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was called home by the Lord on Christmas morning, Dec. 25th, 2019. Dorothy was born Dorothy Lee Pavia on Jan. 22, 1927 in Tacoma, WA to Dominic & Christine Pavia; growing up she, her brother Frank, and her parents lived in the Hilltop area where Dorothy attended McCarver Elementary and then graduated Lincoln High School in 1945. Always well organized & good with numbers she took a position with the Metropolitan Life Company in downtown Tacoma performing secretarial/ clerical duties where she remained for several years. In the early 1950's mutual friends in Tacoma and Vancouver, B.C. introduced Dorothy to a Italian immigrant named Mario Santelli, who was new to Vancouver and working on the railroad. They hit it off and after a short courtship were married in Vancouver on Oct. 11, 1952. They lived in Vancouver briefly then moved to the hilltop area of Tacoma where they soon began to start a family; in the first few years daughters Christine, Carla, & Nanci, then, after the family later moved to Fircrest, WA- sons Francis and Matthew. In addition to being a warm and loving wife and mother Dorothy was an excellent cook, baker, and homemaker and her children's friends would always love to have an Italian meal at the Santelli's. In 1964 Dorothy & Mario decided to plunge forward with plans to open their own Landscaping Company and Retail Nursery in University Place, WA; for years to come she would perform the Bookkeeping for both companies. During the kid's school years Dorothy volunteered for all the typical Mom duties- Milk mother, Den mother, Volunteer field trip driver and office work at both St. Charles Borromeo and Bellarmine Preparatory. Dorothy loved to read and in later years would spend hours at the Lake House reading while Mario worked around the property Over the years a beloved & important part of Dorothy and Mario's Social Life involved their membership in the Order of Son's and Daughter's of Italy in America; they were both tireless members for over 50 years and over that time Dorothy held the positions of Chairman of various events, President of Tacoma Lodge #1175, 1st National Trustee and, her proudest achievement, the first woman President of the Grand Lodge of the Northwest. She served (2) two year terms and opened the door for other capable woman who followed. Dorothy is predeceased by her daughter Christine, her brother Frank Pavia, and her parents Christine & Dominic Pavia. She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 + years Mario, her loving children Carla, Nanci, Nick, & Matthew (Deborah); Grandchildren Adam, Sara (Joe), Matthew (Holly), & Justin; Great-Grandchildren Kari, Clover, Carlo, Lilly, & Abby. Catholic Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 7112 S. 12th St., Tacoma, WA 98465. Reception to follow in Parish hall. The Family wishes to thank the University Place Care Center for their compassionate care of Dorothy in her last months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a local charity of your choosing.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020